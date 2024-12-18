Welspun One plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore to double portfolio size

Integrated fund and management development platform Welspun One on Wednesday said it has initiated the process to raise Rs 4,000 crore, which is drawing substantial interest, especially from global investors.

It will also broaden the platform's investor base and position it as a node for international investors seeking exposure to India's rapidly evolving logistics landscape, Welspun One said.

The fundraising is a key milestone in the company's strategy to double its portfolio size from 16 million sq ft to around 32 million sq ft by 2028, the company said, adding that it has already identified a robust pipeline of around 8 million sq ft across multiple assets.

It has an active pipeline to deploy around Rs 1,500 crore in new-age, capital-intensive logistics assets, Welspun One noted.

"By aligning with global partners who bring unmatched expertise and capabilities, we are not only securing capital but also setting a new standard for efficiency, adaptability, and long-term value creation. We aim to ensure that our investors, tenants, and other stakeholders stand to benefit from the next wave of transformative growth," said Yash Ravel, CEO of Fund Management, Welspun One.

According to the company, India's booming e-commerce and quick commerce sectors have created unparalleled opportunities in new-age logistics and industrial real estate that require high-performance, scalable infrastructure.

"Global capital providers seek trusted partners with proven execution capabilities and a track record of deploying billions at scale. Built over the past five years, Welspun One is uniquely positioned to do just that, providing a platform for international investors to be a part of India's burgeoning growth story," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One.

Welspun One said it has already committed around 75 per cent of its Rs 2,275-crore Fund 2, within six months of its final close earlier this year.

The platform's focused deployment strategy will enable it to achieve a peak AUM (assets under management) of US$ 1 billion (Rs 8,500 crore) across around 16 Grade A assets by 2026, cementing its position as India's fastest-growing logistics and industrial real estate manager-developer, it stated.