Home / Companies / News / WeWork India enters Tamil Nadu market with Olympia Cyberspace in Chennai

WeWork India enters Tamil Nadu market with Olympia Cyberspace in Chennai

WeWork has expanded its presence in Chennai after New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad

WeWork
WeWork India aims to provide innovative and collaborative work environment. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flexible workspace solutions provider WeWork India made its foray into the Chennai office space market with the launch of 'Olympia Cyberspace' facility in the city.

Equipped with over 2,000 desks spread across 1.30 lakh sq ft land in Guindy, the company has expanded its presence in Chennai after New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chennai has emerged as a thriving business landscape across entrepreneurs, enterprises as well as Global Capability centres. There is a strong demand being witnessed from various industries including manufacturing, information technology, Information Technology enabled Services among others.

With the opening of Olympia Cyberspace, WeWork India aims to provide innovative and collaborative work environment to meet the rising demand for flexible workspace solutions.

"WeWork Olympia Cyberspace marks a pivotal moment in our expansion across South India. This strategic entry underscores the immense potential of Chennai's talent pool, robust IT sector and flourishing manufacturing base. We have already signed a range of members and this indicates the significant demand for workspace solutions," WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani said.

"Chennai's dynamic ecosystem perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering businesses of all sizes, from budding startups to established global hubs. We are confident that WeWork Olympia Cyberspace will be a key player in shaping the future of work in Chennai," Virwani said.

WeWork India caters to range of businesses of all sizes including managed offices, WeWork On-Demand, Virtual Office, among others.

Also Read

WeWork India enters Chennai to launch 2,000-seater coworking centre in June

Co-founder Adam Neumann bids over $500 million to buy back WeWork

IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report

Big tech companies likely to continue hybrid mode of work: WeWork India CEO

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

Nokia, Ericsson to pick Rs 2,458 cr stake in Vodafone Idea in lieu of dues

Wipro's AI adoption in existing projects up 140%: COO Sanjeev Jain

Rajib Kumar Mishra ceases to be chairman of PFS after Sebi's order

India Inc seeks credit for capex; Rs 5 trn corporate loan in pipeline: SBI

Jio Platforms-SES internet service JV allowed to operate satellites

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :WeWorkWeWork IndiaChennaiReal Estate TechnologynoidaNew DelhiPune

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story