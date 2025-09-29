Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO values firm at ₹1.38 trn, opens Oct 6

Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO values firm at ₹1.38 trn, opens Oct 6

Tata Capital's Rs 15,512-cr IPO, the largest ever by an NBFC and the Tata group's biggest listing, values the company at Rs 1.38 trillion and makes it India's fifth-largest NBFC

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
With an issue size of up to Rs 15,512 crore, the IPO will also rank as the fourth-largest in the history of India’s equity markets. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 310–326 per share. | Photo: Company website
Subrata PandaSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Capital is set to launch India’s largest-ever non-banking finance company (NBFC) initial public offering (IPO), valuing the flagship financial services arm of the Tata group at Rs 1.38 trillion. This places it as the country’s fifth most-valued NBFC.
 
With an issue size of up to Rs 15,512 crore, the IPO will also rank as the fourth-largest in the history of India’s equity markets. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 310–326 per share.
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 6,846 crore to augment the company’s capital base. It also includes an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 265.82 million shares by existing shareholders, primarily Tata Sons (the promoter) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The offering will lead to an 11 per cent dilution of equity.
 
The issue is significant for two reasons: it is the largest public offering ever by the Tata group and only the second from the conglomerate in nearly two decades, following Tata Technologies’ IPO in November 2023.
 
It is also the biggest IPO in the domestic market since Hyundai Motor India’s record Rs 27,869 crore issue in June 2024.
 
Tata Capital, classified as an “upper layer” NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was mandated to list by September 2025. The company will miss this deadline by only a few days.
 
“We have always been in constant dialogue with the RBI. I do not think a 6–10 day delay makes much of a difference. We are almost there in terms of the deadline to list,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, MD and CEO of Tata Capital.
 
Saurabh Agrawal, Chairman, added that the recent merger with Tata Motors Finance on 31 March influenced the timeline, and the regulator is aware of this.
 
Established in 2007, Tata Capital has grown to become the third-largest NBFC in India, with a loan book of Rs 2.33 trillion as of June 2025. Its portfolio is diversified, comprising 61.3 per cent retail loans, 26.2 per cent SME loans and 12.5 per cent corporate loans.
 
The recent merger with Tata Motors Finance, a leading commercial vehicle financier with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 36,515 crore as of December 2024, has further strengthened its position. Tata Capital holds a ‘AAA’ rating from all domestic rating agencies.
 
The IPO will open for anchor investors on 3 October and for the general public from 6 to 8 October.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

Kusumgar files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹650 crore through IPO

Dhariwal Buildtech files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹950-cr; check details

Advance Agrolife IPO to open on Sep 30: GMP up 10%; should you subscribe?

Tata Capital IPO to fetch ₹6,716-cr windfall for Tata Sons via share sale

Topics :Tata Capital ServicesTata CapitalTata Capital Financial ServicesIPO listing timeIPO marketIPO fundraising

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story