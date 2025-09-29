Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO values firm at ₹1.38 trn, opens Oct 6

Tata Capital is set to launch India’s largest-ever non-banking finance company (NBFC) initial public offering (IPO), valuing the flagship financial services arm of the Tata group at Rs 1.38 trillion. This places it as the country’s fifth most-valued NBFC. With an issue size of up to Rs 15,512 crore, the IPO will also rank as the fourth-largest in the history of India’s equity markets. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 310–326 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 6,846 crore to augment the company’s capital base. It also includes an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 265.82 million shares by existing shareholders, primarily Tata Sons (the promoter) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The offering will lead to an 11 per cent dilution of equity.

The issue is significant for two reasons: it is the largest public offering ever by the Tata group and only the second from the conglomerate in nearly two decades, following Tata Technologies’ IPO in November 2023. It is also the biggest IPO in the domestic market since Hyundai Motor India’s record Rs 27,869 crore issue in June 2024. Tata Capital, classified as an “upper layer” NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was mandated to list by September 2025. The company will miss this deadline by only a few days. “We have always been in constant dialogue with the RBI. I do not think a 6–10 day delay makes much of a difference. We are almost there in terms of the deadline to list,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, MD and CEO of Tata Capital.

Saurabh Agrawal, Chairman, added that the recent merger with Tata Motors Finance on 31 March influenced the timeline, and the regulator is aware of this. Established in 2007, Tata Capital has grown to become the third-largest NBFC in India, with a loan book of Rs 2.33 trillion as of June 2025. Its portfolio is diversified, comprising 61.3 per cent retail loans, 26.2 per cent SME loans and 12.5 per cent corporate loans. The recent merger with Tata Motors Finance, a leading commercial vehicle financier with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 36,515 crore as of December 2024, has further strengthened its position. Tata Capital holds a ‘AAA’ rating from all domestic rating agencies.