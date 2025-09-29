Om Freight Forwarders ₹122.3 crore IPO fully subscribed on day one

The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a logistics and freight forwarding company, got fully subscribed on the first day of share sale on Monday.

The Rs 122.3-crore IPO received bids for 109,96,659 shares against 79,16,945 shares on offer, translating into 1.39 times subscription, according to NSE data.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 4.03 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers category got subscribed 1.10 times and retail individual investors portion received 54 per cent subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares.