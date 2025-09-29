Home / Markets / IPO / Om Freight Forwarders ₹122.3 crore IPO fully subscribed on day one

Om Freight Forwarders ₹122.3 crore IPO fully subscribed on day one

The Rs 122.3-crore IPO received bids for 1,09,96,659 shares against 79,16,945 shares on offer, translating into 1.39 times subscription, according to NSE data

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offer.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a logistics and freight forwarding company, got fully subscribed on the first day of share sale on Monday.

The Rs 122.3-crore IPO received bids for 109,96,659 shares against 79,16,945 shares on offer, translating into 1.39 times subscription, according to NSE data.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 4.03 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers category got subscribed 1.10 times and retail individual investors portion received 54 per cent subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 128-135 per share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Markets NewsIPOs

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

