Fabtech Technologies IPO receives 70% subscription on first day of issue

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies Ltd, a turnkey engineering solutions provider for the pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare industry, received 70 per cent subscription on the first day of the share sale on Monday.

The IPO got bids for 84,20,325 shares against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77 per cent, and the retail individual investors (RIIs) category received 70 per cent bidding. The portion meant for non-institutional investors attracted 46 per cent subscription.

Fabtech Technologies has fixed a price band of Rs 181-191 per share for its Rs 230-crore initial public offering (IPO).