Home / Markets / IPO / Fabtech Technologies IPO receives 70% subscription on first day of issue

Fabtech Technologies IPO receives 70% subscription on first day of issue

Fabtech Technologies has fixed a price band of Rs 181-191 per share for its Rs 230-crore initial public offering (IPO)

initial public offering, IPO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies Ltd, a turnkey engineering solutions provider for the pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare industry, received 70 per cent subscription on the first day of the share sale on Monday.

The IPO got bids for 84,20,325 shares against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77 per cent, and the retail individual investors (RIIs) category received 70 per cent bidding. The portion meant for non-institutional investors attracted 46 per cent subscription.

Fabtech Technologies has fixed a price band of Rs 181-191 per share for its Rs 230-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will conclude on October 1.

The company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 230 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company, pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Fabtech Technologies offers comprehensive start-to-finish solutions encompassing designing, engineering, procurement, installation and testing of select pharmaceutical equipment for a wide range of customers.

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO values firm at ₹1.38 trn, opens Oct 6

AI company Bonbloc Technologies files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹233 cr

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

Premium

Tata Capital IPO pricing jolts grey mkt investors as shares sink in value

Kusumgar files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹650 crore through IPO

Topics :IPOTechnologystock market listing

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story