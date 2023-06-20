Home / Companies / News / As Indigo buys 500 aircraft, a look at how carriers finance their wishlist

As Indigo buys 500 aircraft, a look at how carriers finance their wishlist

Before this, Tata Group-owned Air India had placed an order for 470 aircraft

BS Web Team New Delhi
As Indigo buys 500 aircraft, a look at how carriers finance their wishlist

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiGo placed a historic order of 500 aeroplanes on Monday. Airbus received the biggest-ever aircraft order in the history of commercial aviation. The French company announced that the deliveries for the same will be completed between 2030 and 2035.
Before this, Tata Group-owned Air India had placed an order for 470 aircraft. While Indian carriers are adding aircraft to their fleets, buying aircraft is no cheap business. Prices of large aeroplanes run into tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars.

How much for that aircraft?
Airbus' costliest aeroplane was the A380 which cost around $445.6 million. On the other hand, the cheapest was the A318, which cost $77 million. But these are only indicative prices and tend to be substantially reduced as part of purchase negotiations.

On an average, carriers get a discount of about 50 per cent on the listed price, a Simpleflying report said.
Since they had little bearing on the real cost of the plane, Airbus stopped publishing price lists for its aircraft in July 2019.

On making large orders such as the two mentioned above, airlines get steep discounts on the listed price but still, the payments for these multi-million dollars are not easy. Often, there is a multi-faceted arrangement to take care of these large payments. Hereon, we try to look into these arrangements.
Lease-based system for planes

According to data from the CAPA Fleet Database, leasing is a common practice in the aviation industry and about 50 per cent of commercial aircraft around the world are leased. Thus, in a lot of cases, purchase announcements are not really purchases at all.
The lease is often attached to a leasing firm which usually has a better credit rating than the airline. Thus, creditors charge a lower interest rate which allows these firms to relay these benefits to the airline and pave the way to finance these aircraft at reduced rates.

Other than not paying the full amount at once, airlines can also act faster by resorting to leasing. Since aircraft purchases take two to ten years to complete, leasing helps airlines expand their fleet quickly.

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

'Mid-size IT firms outperform after CEO change more often than large firms'

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

Infy co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates $38.5 mn to alma mater IIT Bombay

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Topics :Aviation IndiGoAirline IndiGoIndiGo sharesAir IndiaBS Web ReportsTata groupAirbus Boeing

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story