WhatsApp launches screen sharing feature to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday announced the launch of a screen sharing feature allowing users to share presentations, photos, and videos with one or more individuals on video calls.

The screen share feature is WhatsApp’s latest take on professional video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The beta version of the new feature was launched in June this year. The feature allows users to share their screen of any app running in the background and it will be rolled out in phases.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen,” Meta said in a statement.

The feature also supports landscape mode for video calls to help users sharing the screen from desktop platforms for a wider and more immersive viewing experience. To start screen sharing, users will need to tap the new icon next to the camera switch on video calls. WhatsApp’s screen-sharing works for group calls as well.

“We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp,” Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Meta announced on Facebook.

WhatsApp has been introducing several new functionalities targeted at video communication in recent months. Recently, it also added video messaging alternatives to voice messages. The real-time video messages allow users to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.

The announcement also comes amid Meta’s growing focus on business messaging and emphasis on small businesses amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. According to a Reuters report, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms last year told employees that business communication could be the next major pillar for the company.

Global WhatsApp Business App users grow fourfold to over 200 million. In 2020, 15 million out of 50 million users of the business messaging app came from India.