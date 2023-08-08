Home / Companies / News / Bikano enters branded spice segment with new sub-brand 'Swad Anusar'

Bikano enters branded spice segment with new sub-brand 'Swad Anusar'

Snacks and sweets maker Bikano has forayed into the branded spice market, a category witnessing fast growth in the last few years

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Snacks and sweets maker Bikano has forayed into the branded spice market, a category witnessing fast growth in the last few years.

Bikano, the renowned brand under Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, has launched a new sub-brand, 'Swad Anusar' under which it is set to introduce a range of blended spices, the company said in a statement.

Bikano will partner with spice farmers and suppliers to ensure quality and sustainability and adhere to relevant certifications from regulatory bodies such as FSSAI, ISO, HACCP, and GMP.

Commenting on the development, Bikano Director Manish Aggarwal said, "Our snacks and namkeen have always been cherished for their unique blend of spices that make them enticing and delicious. This inspired us to expand our horizons and offer the same experience to daily meals. Thus, the launch of our Bikano spices sub-brand, Swad Anusar, comes as a natural progression."

In the last few years, several leading FMCG companies such as Dabur, Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and ITC have entered the spices market.

Bikano plans to launch Swad Anusar at Bikanervala outlets across the country, along with leading e-commerce platforms. The company also plans to invest in marketing and promotional activities, including ATL, BTL, and digital campaigns.

Started in 1950, Bikano is a popular packaged brand in the snack category in the country and also has a presence in over 35 countries.

Topics :SnacksIndia food sector

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

