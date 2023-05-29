Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Over the years, Agarwal, now based in London, set up the conglomerate via acquiring iron ore producer Sesa Goa, Cairn's oil producing assets in India, and Electrosteel Steel. The group is now planning a $20 billion foray into semiconductor manufacturing in Gujarat with Taiwanese firm Foxconn. The group was also the sole bidder for the now-postponed privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation by the Indian government. A petition to acquire Videocon Industries’ assets is pending in the Supreme Court.

Vedanta group chairman, Anil Agarwal, 69, is well known for his business journey from a scrap dealer from Bihar to a London-based globe-girdling metal and oil and gas conglomerate with revenues of $19 billion. Now his abilities to keep his group from over-leveraging itself will be put to the test.