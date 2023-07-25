Home / Companies / News / TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far

TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far

Amid humid weather, power discom TPDDL clocked its highest peak demand of power in this season so far on Tuesday afternoon, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which has a customer base of 1.9 million in North Delhi, successfully met the demand of 2,182 MW, said a company spokesperson.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid humid weather, power discom TPDDL clocked its highest peak demand of power in this season so far on Tuesday afternoon, the company said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which has a customer base of 1.9 million in North Delhi, successfully met the demand of 2,182 MW, said a company spokesperson.

"This has successfully demonstrated that our customers' increasing energy needs were taken care of without any network limitations or power disruptions," he added.

According to State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak power demand was 7,279 MW at 3 PM.

The peak demand in the TPDDL distribution area was 2,163 MW last Friday, when Delhi registered its highest peak demand of the year at 7,398 MW. 

Also Read

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPA with TPDDL for 510 MW hybrid project

Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw, may cross that level soon

Power demand to grow in double digits, says Union Minister R K Singh

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

ITC with India Post launch postal stamp to promote awareness on millets

Over a dozen employees at realme India quit to join former CEO Sheth

CAIT and WhatsApp to digitally train and upskill 10 million local traders

Air India launches new programme to simplify purchased cabin upgrades

Mindspace REIT net operating income rises by 14% to Rs 457 cr in Q1

Topics :powerTata PowerCompanies

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story