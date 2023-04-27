Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium



The buyback price per share has been set at Rs 445 crore. The price per share is at a premium of 18.8 per cent. The current price per share of the company was at Rs 374.35. Wipro on Thursday announced a share buyback plan worth Rs 12,000 crore. The IT services company said that it intends to buy back about 4.91 per cent of its share.





ALSO READ: Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7% “…the Board of Directors of Wipro Limited (the “Company”) at its meeting held on April 27, 2023 has approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91% of the total paid-up equity shares of the Company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs, 120,00,00,00,000, at a price of Rs. 445/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Forty Five only) per equity share,” said Wipro in a regulatory filing.