LTIMindtree Q4 results: PAT up 0.5% YoY, dividend at Rs 40 per share

Revenue up by 11.9% Y-o-Y at Rs 8,691 cr

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
IT services company LTIMindtree on Thursday reported an increased of 0.5 per cent in net profit at Rs 1,114 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. 

The company said in its regulatory filing that the revenue from operations during the reporting quarter surged 21.9 per cent to Rs 8,691 crore as against Rs 7,128 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for the financial year ended March. The record date for the same will be announced in due course, the Bengaluru-based IT services firm said in a statement.

There are currently, 84,546 professionals working at LTIMindtree as of March 31, 2023, the company said. It added that trailing 12 months attrition was 20.2 per cent. 

 

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

