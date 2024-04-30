Wipro bags AI deal to transform Nokia's digital workplace services

Bengaluru-based information technology major Wipro said on Tuesday that it has secured a multi-million-dollar deal from Nokia to revamp its employee service desk and deliver “seamless, real-time” information technology (IT) support to Nokia’s global network of employees.

Wipro said its team will build a bespoke artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia’s workforce of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations.





ALSO READ: Here's how much Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia is set to earn in the first year “The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services,” Wipro said.

Designit, a Wipro company specialising in user experience, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time, Wipro said.

“Generative artificial intelligence is fast becoming a critical component of digital workplace services,” said Vinay Firake, senior vice-president and managing director, Nordics, Wipro. “Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees a highly personalised support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers,” he said.

Marije van Donk, vice-president and head of User Experience, Nokia, said that Nokia is increasing its efforts to elevate and secure user experiences with its IT services.

“A key pillar is a modernised remote support concept that uses the latest technologies to provide seamless, secure, and efficient support, regardless of location, device, or network. Implementing this concept will empower our users to self-service their issues, give intelligent and contextual guidance, and connect users with experts. We have chosen Wipro as our partner in this transformation journey,” Donk said.