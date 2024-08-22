Wipro extends relationship with John Lewis Partnership for 4 years

IT services major Wipro announced that it has been selected by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to transform and modernise the firm’s IT infrastructure. The transformation project will help the UK retailer advance its industry leadership and future-proof its business to drive ongoing, sustainable growth.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. This deal was signed in Q4 FY24.

The Wipro FullStride Cloud team will collaborate with JLP and Google Cloud in a strategic transformation of their X86 platform to the cloud, enabling them to unlock new business value by making them more agile, optimising operating costs, and streamlining business operations.

Omkar Nisal, UKI Managing Director, Wipro, said, “We’re delighted to be expanding our work with the John Lewis Partnership. Enabling them to modernise and future-proof their business speaks to our deep understanding of their needs from our long-term engagement with them. Through Wipro FullStride Cloud, our deep industry experience, and our vast technology expertise, we are helping JLP build a bespoke modernisation programme that will realise their business ambitions.”

As part of this engagement, Wipro and JLP will investigate the adoption of innovative solutions that continue to reinforce their industry leadership and put the retailer at the forefront of retail technology and store modernisation.

David Hunn, CIO, John Lewis Partnership, said: “As we look to grow and modernise our business, Wipro’s comprehensive expertise in digital transformation and thorough understanding of our business needs make them the ideal partner.”