Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires US-based Columbus Hydraulics

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said it has acquired 100 stake in Columbus Hydraulics through its hydraulics cylinder manufacturing business Wipro Hydraulics

The company did not disclose the transaction value. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Wipro Hydraulics, part of homegrown Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, on Thursday said it has acquired the US-based Columbus Hydraulics to strengthen its presence in North American market.

The company did not disclose the transaction value.

The entity has been acquired to strengthen presence in the North American market, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said in a statement.

Post acquisition, Columbus Hydraulics will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises, said, "This acquisition strengthens our position and enhances our manufacturing capabilities in North America. By integrating Columbus Hydraulics' expertise in customized hydraulic solutions, we aim to provide even more comprehensive offerings to our customers."

Sitaram Ganeshan, President of Wipro Hydraulics, said the acquisition follows the recent take over of Mailhot Industries to accelerate growth in North America. This acquisition will allow the company to offer a broader range of hydraulic solutions for varied applications.

As per the company statement, the acquisition of Columbus Hydraulics its fifth for hydraulics business and fourteenth overall.

Headquartered in Nebraska, Columbus brings 150 skilled employees and a state-of-the-art plant spanning 1,20,000 square feet.

Part of Wipro Enterprises, Bengaluru-based Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is a diversified business with expertise in engineering and manufacturing excellence in hydraulics, industrial automation, aerospace, water treatment, and additive manufacturing.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

