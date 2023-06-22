Home / Companies / News / Wipro opens new office in Cape Town, deepens presence in South Africa

Wipro opens new office in Cape Town, deepens presence in South Africa

Africa is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA Strategic Market Unit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wipro opens new office in Cape Town, deepens presence in South Africa

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wipro Ltd has inaugurated its new office at Sable Park, Century City, in Cape Town, as the IT services company underlined its commitment to clients in the region.

Wipro has been present in Africa since 2007, supporting enterprises and public sectors in their digital transformation to be globally competitive. Wipro also has a strong commitment towards local communities, as it continues to build a strong local talent pool with diverse skill sets and make strategic investments that will better serve clients, the company said in a statement.

Africa is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA Strategic Market Unit.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) of Wipro and Member of the Wipro Executive Board, termed the inauguration of the new office as a significant milestone for Wipro.

"This new office will help us better address the requirements of the growing client base in the region and provide interesting opportunities to the local talent," Chenchah said.

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping points: Research

Indian women's hockey team registers 5-1 win over S Africa in Cape town

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Vedanta Limited says not selling copper plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Google's advertising tech in peril as EU joins US's breakup bandwagon

Group backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

PE firm Carlyle offloads its entire stake in Delhivery for Rs 709 cr

VFS Global with Radisson Hotel in India to operate UK application centres

Topics :Wipro

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story