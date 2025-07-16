Uncertain macro situation stifling discretionary spending: Wipro chairman

The macroeconomic environment for the Indian IT industry “has not worsened, but it has not got any better” as clients adjust to geopolitical conflicts, said Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday.

An uncertain environment has stifled clients’ discretionary spending, with cost and vendor consolidation taking precedence, he said at the company’s 79th annual general meeting in Bengaluru.

“While it has not worsened, it has not got any better,” he said while responding to a shareholder’s question. Premji’s statements mirror those of C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of HCL Tech, who earlier this week said the global economy has held steady after fears of a tailspin in April.