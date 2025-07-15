Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wipro Q1 preview: IT giant to post muted sequential show amid demand woes

Wipro Q1 preview: IT giant to post muted sequential show amid demand woes

Wipro Q1 preview: IT firm's Q1 revenue may dip 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q; profit likely to fall over 9 per cent, say analysts

wipro

Wipro Q1 preview (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro Q1 results preview: Information technology (IT) major Wipro is expected to post muted first-quarter earnings, in line with peers, amid weak demand and tariff uncertainty.
 
The IT firm will report its earnings for the quarter ended June on July 17, Thursday.
 
The tech major’s revenue is expected to decline marginally by 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹22,121.30 crore, according to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard. Amid a decline in margin, Wipro's bottom line is likely to slip over 9 per cent to ₹3,239.75 crore. 
 
However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the top and bottom line is expected to rise by 0.72 per cent and 7.88 per cent, respectively. 
 
 
Weak demand and continued headwind in the European region countries will likely contribute to the weak quarter, analysts said. Currency tailwinds, along with aggressive cost management, will likely act as tailwinds for the company. 

Also Read

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT worst performer so far in 2025, drops 10%; time to bottom fish?

PremiumAccenture

Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, June 20: HDFC Bk, Nestle, Concor, Sai Life Sciences

PremiumCLSA, Morgan Stanley turn cautious on Indian IT stocks

CLSA, Morgan Stanley urge near-term caution on IT stocks

Wipro

Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

 
Going ahead, the rationale for weak Europe revenues, large deal pipeline and win rates, turnaround progress, and client spending behaviour will be in focus during management commentary.  

Here's how analysts of various brokerages expect Wipro to fare in Q1:

Motilal Oswal: The brokerage expects Wipro to report a 2.5 per cent constant currency (CC) revenue decline in its IT services business for the June quarter. It cited weakening client spending trends observed at the end of Q4 FY25 as the key driver behind the projected decline. Operating margins are expected to remain flat at around 17.5 per cent, with downside risks stemming from a subdued revenue environment and pricing pressures amid vendor consolidation. 
 
Regionally, Europe may continue to face headwinds due to ongoing client-specific challenges and project ramp-downs. However, Motilal Oswal notes that the execution of Wipro’s new leadership strategy and the ramp-up of a major deal in the second half of the fiscal year could provide some relief.
 
The brokerage also flagged potential risks around digital transformation projects, highlighting that some initiatives are being paused or having their timelines adjusted. 
 
Kotak Securities: Analysts expect the IT firm to report a 2.7 per cent sequential revenue decline in the June quarter, aligning with the midpoint of the company’s guidance range of -1.5 to -3.5 per cent. The weak performance is likely driven by subdued demand and company-specific challenges in Europe, it said. 
 
Despite the revenue decline, Kotak projects stable Ebit margins, supported by aggressive cost control measures and favourable currency movements.
 
The brokerage anticipates strong large deal wins, with total contract value (TCV) estimated at $1.2-1.3 billion. For the September 2025 quarter, Kotak expects the company to guide for revenue growth in the range of (-)1 to (+)1 per cent. 
 
ICICI Securities: The brokerage expects Wipro to report a 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q decline in constant currency (CC) revenue. The revenue is expected to be impacted by the bankruptcy of Marelli, which could affect nearly 20 days of business in the quarter, it said. The large Phoenix deal announced in Q4FY25 is projected to begin ramping up from Q3FY26, offering a potential growth lever in the second half of the fiscal year.
 
Discretionary spending remains weak, with clients holding back amid ongoing uncertainty around global trade tariffs. However, the deal pipeline remains healthy across key verticals, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and technology. The brokerage expects a 67 basis points sequential decline in Ebit margins, primarily due to the fall in revenue.

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Up 200 pts; Price stability 'core objective,' Says RBI Governor

share market stock market trading

This smallcap diesel engine maker's share rallies over 6% today; here's why

Patanjali store

Patanjali Foods up 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO! STUDDS receives green signal from Sebi to go public; details

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

Topics : Wipro Q1 results India Inc earnings corporate earnings Nifty IT IT service Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon