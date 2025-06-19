Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

The tech firm has taken space in building no. 2 of Mindspace Business Park with parking for 194 cars and a monthly rent of Rs 2.5 crore at Rs 64 per sq ft

Wipro

This space is an extension of Wipro’s Navi Mumbai footprint, as it has already leased 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space in building no. 7 of the Mindspace Business Park. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Wipro has leased 3.87 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space at Mindspace Business Park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for a tenure of 10 years, according to lease-related documents provided by Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The Indian multinational technology firm will pay a monthly rent of almost Rs 2.5 crore, which translates to Rs 64 per sq ft per month. The rent will escalate by 5 per cent every year. The company has already paid a security deposit of Rs 14.86 crore.
 
The office space is located in building no. 2 of the Mindspace Business Park and is spread across floors 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. The carpet area of the leased space is around 2.71 lakh sq ft. Along with the office space, Wipro will get car parking for 194 cars, according to the lease deed. 
 
 
The fresh lease commenced on July 31, 2024. However, the transaction was registered on May 21, 2025, with the relevant administrative authorities. The transaction incurred a registration fee of Rs 30,000 and a stamp duty of Rs 7.91 lakh.

Mindspace Airoli East (Mindspace Business Park) is spread across an area of 50.1 acres. Of this, 4.7 million square feet (msf) have been developed, with a total leasable area of 6.8 msf. 
 
The business park is located in Kalwa Trans Thane Creek (TTC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial area in the registration sub-district of Thane, a part of MMR.
 
The business park is also part of the portfolio of K Raheja-backed Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust (REIT)

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

