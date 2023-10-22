All Wipro's solutions will be AI-embedded in 6 months: CEO & MD Delaporte

IT major Wipro is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI), and will be embedding AI into all its solutions and offerings in the next six months.

“In the next six months, 100 per cent of our solutions and offerings will be AI-embedded. This is what we call AI-first. Every practice, every service line, inside the organisation will be embedding AI into all the solutions we have,” Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Wipro told Business Standard.

Wipro is seeing a significant uptick in the number of AI-led deals. For the July-September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24), it signed large deals worth a total contract value (TCV) of $1.3 billion, the highest in 9 quarters. While the company did not specify what percentage of these deals are driven by AI, Delaporte said: “We have observed that between this quarter and the previous, the number of AI-led deals have doubled. It is still modest in volume. But the speed at which it is progressing is remarkable.”