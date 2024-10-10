A life of kindness: Ratan Tata's compassion for animals and beyond

As our elders often remind us, the world mourns and honours those who embody kindness and selflessness, even when they have never met them personally. The passing of Ratan Tata has brought this sentiment to life. On October 9, at the age of 86, India lost one of its most beloved figures — a man whose legacy of generosity, humanity, and quiet leadership will remain etched in the hearts of millions.

The nation is united in grief as tributes pour in from all corners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt message on social media, and the Maharashtra government's decision to honour Tata with a state funeral, reflects the deep sense of loss felt across the country. As we come to terms with his departure, it is evident that his kindness, leadership, and compassion touched lives far beyond the corporate world.

A life beyond business: Ratan Tata’s love for animals



While Ratan Tata is remembered as a towering business leader who transformed the Tata Group, his life was defined by much more than industrial achievements. His profound love for animals, especially dogs, was a testament to his compassionate spirit. For those close to him, this love shaped not just his personal life but also his philanthropic efforts.

One such example occurred in 2018, when Tata was due to receive a lifetime achievement award from Prince Charles in London. Many would consider the honour unmissable, but Tata cancelled his trip because one of his beloved dogs, Tango, had fallen seriously ill. Suhel Seth, a close friend, recalled Tata’s decision to stay by his dog’s side, telling Prince Charles, “One of my dogs is ill. I can’t leave him and go.”

Creating safe spaces: Ratan Tata’s empathy for stray animals



Perhaps the most heartwarming example of Tata’s empathy was his care for stray animals. At Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters, strays were not just welcomed but given a dedicated space to rest and be cared for. This quiet yet powerful gesture reflected Tata’s deep understanding of the value of every life. A stray dog named Goa, who was found near the corporate office, became a symbol of Tata’s kindness, becoming a part of his daily routine and the broader company culture.

Tata’s care for stray animals extended beyond the Bombay House. He has set an example of how corporations could foster compassion within their environments.







Ratan Tata: An advocate for animal welfare



In June 2020, Ratan Tata’s compassion extended to a national tragedy when a pregnant elephant in Kerala died after consuming a pineapple filled with firecrackers. The incident sparked outrage across the country, and Tata, known for his quiet demeanour, spoke out passionately. Through his social media platforms, he became the voice for the voiceless, urging the nation to stand up for those who cannot protect themselves.

In a significant move, Tata established India’s first Small Animal Hospital in 2023, a state-of-the-art facility in Mumbai designed to address the healthcare needs of small animals, particularly dogs. The hospital, a Rs 165 crore not-for-profit venture, is equipped with advanced medical technology, including ICUs and CT scans, ensuring that animals receive the highest quality care. This hospital, built in collaboration with the NGO Welfare of Stray Dogs, was the result of Tata’s personal experience struggling to find care for one of his dogs.

Supporting animal advocates

Tata’s compassion for animals went beyond personal efforts. He actively supported those working to improve the lives of animals. One such instance was when he shared a photo of a dog wearing a QR-based Aadhaar card, an innovative initiative by a Mumbai-based engineer. Tata’s support highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of animals, especially during challenging seasons like the monsoons.





Akshay Ridlan, the founder of the QR-based Aadhaar card initiative for animals, reflected on Tata’s legacy, saying, “Ratan Tata is a gem, an inspiration to the younger generation for building our Bharat, the greatest in the world. He was so kind as to post a photo of a dog wearing a QR-based ‘Aadhar Card’ to create awareness about the safety of stray dogs. He will remain in our hearts till the end.”

A champion for strays



Even outside his direct initiatives, Tata’s social media posts frequently featured advice on protecting stray animals. He urged people to check under their cars during the monsoon season, knowing that many animals sought refuge there. His empathy extended to the smallest of creatures, and his thoughtful messages saved countless lives.

Tata’s final social media post, thanking donors for contributing to a blood transfusion for a seven-month-old dog, encapsulated his enduring dedication to animal welfare. His last words to the public were about helping those who could not help themselves, a true reflection of the man he was.



A legacy of compassion



One of the most enduring images of Tata’s compassion is a photo of a stray dog resting comfortably at the entrance of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, owned by the Tata Group. When a guest asked about the dog, she was informed that Ratan Tata himself had instructed the staff to always treat stray animals with kindness and care.

This small yet poignant act encapsulates Tata’s legacy — he didn’t just speak about compassion, he lived it. His commitment to kindness, whether in the boardroom or on the streets, remains a guiding light for all.