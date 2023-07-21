Home / Markets / IPO / Yatharth Hospital, Trauma Care Services announce IPO to raise Rs 490 cr

Yatharth Hospital, Trauma Care Services announce IPO to raise Rs 490 cr

The issue will open for subscription from July 26 to July 28 while anchor investors will be able to bid on July 25

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 1,405 bed Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services announced on Friday plans to bring an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around Rs 490 crore to help in its expansion plans in northern India. The company has already raised Rs 120 crore through a pre-IPO placement of nearly 4 mn equity shares at the price of Rs 300 apiece.  It said that this has resulted in a reduction in the fresh issue size from Rs 610 crore to Rs 490 crore

The issue will open for subscription from July 26 to July 28 while anchor investors will be able to bid on July 25. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer by the promoters Vimla Tyagi, Prem Narayan, and Neena Tyagi to sell 6.55 mn equity shares.  Founded in 2008, Yatharth Hospital has a presence in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension and Jhansi (Orchha) with four hospitals. The patient revenue for the hospital grew 30 percent year-on-year as it made Rs 451.9 crore  in 2022-2023 compared to Rs 346.3 crore in 2021- 2022.

Yatharth Tyagi, whole time director, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited said in a press meet on Friday that “Of the total proceeds from the public issue, Rs 133 crore will be utilised for capital expenditure to acquire advanced medical equipment across its current four hospitals. The company’s further expansion plans will also be constrained in the northern regions of the country." 

On the concern of not meeting the target  one of the lead BRLM (Book Running Lead Manager) Vikas Khatter MD, Co Head of investment banking of Ambit Private stated “We already have a strong demand from the anchor side, both in FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) and the long-running mutual funds, We see no concern of a situation where we fall short of the target. In the worst case scenario also, we (Yatharth) have enough cushion to receive less amount on the offer for sale.” Yatharth Hospital has reserved not more than 50 percent of the shares in the IPO for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII), and minimum 35 percent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Yatharth Hospital IPO on Jul 26, sets price band at Rs 285-300/share

Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 9.14 times on second day: NSE data

Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 2.33 times on Day 1 of offer on Monday

Netweb Tech IPO sails through on day 1; here's what brokerages recommend

Ola Electric founder Bhavish advances plan for IPO as e-scooters take off

Topics :private healthcareIPO marketIPO India

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story