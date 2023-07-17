Home / Markets / IPO / Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 2.33 times on Day 1 of offer on Monday

Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 2.33 times on Day 1 of offer on Monday

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies had on Friday said it has collected Rs 189 crore from anchor investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering of Netweb Technologies was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day of the offer on Monday.

The three-day Rs 631-crore initial share sale received bids for 2,06,05,860 shares against 88,58,630 on offer, according to NSE data.

The non-institutional investors' category received 3.61 times subscription while the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed three times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 3 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 206 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85,00,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 475-500 a share.

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies had on Friday said it has collected Rs 189 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, Rs 128.02 crore to support long-term working capital, and Rs 22.5 crore for debt payment, besides general corporate purposes.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is a leading high-end computing solutions providers. Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

Post-IPO, equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

Netweb Tech IPO sails through on day 1; here's what brokerages recommend

Netweb Tech IPO sails through on day 1; here's what brokerages recommend

Ola Electric founder Bhavish advances plan for IPO as e-scooters take off

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries files Rs 745-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Utkarsh SFB's offer is second IPO to be subscribed over 100x in a fortnight

IIFL Securities says 80 companies have lined up initial public offerings

Topics :IPOstock market tradingNSE

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story