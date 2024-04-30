Home / Companies / News / YES Bank collaborates with ANQ to launch 2 co-branded credit cards Pi, Phi

YES Bank collaborates with ANQ to launch 2 co-branded credit cards Pi, Phi

The strategic partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the fintech industry, offering innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs, a release said

YES BANK House
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

YES Bank has partnered with Bengaluru-based financial services provider, ANQ, to unveil two co-branded credit cards -- Pi and Phi.

The strategic partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the fintech industry, offering innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs, a release said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The YES Bank-ANQ Pi credit card is a digital-only card that offers credit on UPI for domestic transactions, providing users with convenient and secure payment options.
 

The credit card caters to both domestic and international purchases with its physical card format, offering users versatility in their spending options, the release said.

YES Bank is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai. ANQ is a digital banking platform that harnesses the power of decentralised Finance (DeFi) to deliver next-generation financial services.

Also Read

YES Bank shares zoom 9% as profit jumps 123%, asset quality improves

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Love shopping online, ordering in? How to save with the right credit cards

Axis Magnus to SBI Aurum: Top premium lifestyle cards for high earners

Card devaluation: How to pick between Axis Bank Magnus and HDFC Regalia Gold

McDonald's misses profit estimates as consumers turn budget-conscious

High growth and margin expectations likely to drive Trent's stock

Rockwell to open new manufacturing unit in Chennai by first half of 2025

Govt committee submits report on banned spice issue, decision pending

Uttarakhand Licensing Authority faces SC ire for inaction in Patanjali case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :YES Bankfinancial servicesCredit cards

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story