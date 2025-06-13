RBI gives 'further' 6-month extension to Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

The private-sector bank did not say how many years’ extension it had sought from the regulator. “…we would like to inform that RBI, vide its letter dated June 12, 2025, has approved the extension of the tenure of appointment of Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for a further period of six months, with effect from October 6, 2025, or till the appointment of new MD and CEO/successor taking charge, whichever is earlier,” it said in the exchange notification.

Kumar was first appointed the administrator when Yes Bank was reconstructed by the RBI and the government with the help of a consortium of banks, including State Bank of India. He was later appointed MD & CEO. Kumar has worked as deputy MD and chief financial officer of SBI.

Kumar received his first extension as Yes Bank’s leader in October 2022 for a three-year period till October 2025.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from SBI and other lenders involved in the lender’s reconstruction for over Rs 13,000 crore. Reports had said that amid the deal, Yes Bank’s board is considering the appointment of a new MD & CEO and has engaged a headhunting agency to assist in the search.