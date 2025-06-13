Home / Companies / News / RBI gives 'further' 6-month extension to Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

RBI gives 'further' 6-month extension to Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Kumar got his first extension in October 2022 for a three-year period till Oct 25

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank
Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Yes Bank has told the exchanges that Prashant Kumar, the lender’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), has got a six-month extension from the Reserve Bank of India effective October 6.
 
The private-sector bank did not say how many years’ extension it had sought from the regulator. “…we would like to inform that RBI, vide its letter dated June 12, 2025, has approved the extension of the tenure of appointment of Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for a further period of six months, with effect from October 6, 2025, or till the appointment of new MD and CEO/successor taking charge, whichever is earlier,” it said in the exchange notification. 
 
Kumar was first appointed the administrator when Yes Bank was reconstructed by the RBI and the government with the help of a consortium of banks, including State Bank of India. He was later appointed MD & CEO. Kumar has worked as deputy MD and chief financial officer of SBI.
 
Kumar received his first extension as Yes Bank’s leader in October 2022 for a three-year period till October 2025.
 
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from SBI and other lenders involved in the lender’s reconstruction for over Rs 13,000 crore. Reports had said that amid the deal, Yes Bank’s board is considering the appointment of a new MD & CEO and has engaged a headhunting agency to assist in the search.
 
Yes Bank is the second private-sector lender searching for a new chief executive. IndusInd Bank is in the process of appointing a new MD & CEO following the exit of Sumant Kathpalia.
 
Yes Bank was down 0.26 per cent at the BSE a little before 12.30 pm from the previous day’s close at Rs 20.16.

Reserve Bank of IndiaYES BankRBI

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

