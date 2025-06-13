Foxconn ships 97% of iPhones from India to US as Apple dodges China tariffs

Nearly every iPhone that Foxconn exported from India between March and May went straight to the United States, customs data reviewed by Reuters show. Shipments during the three-month stretch were valued at $3.2 billion, with an average 97 per cent heading to US shores — a sharp jump from the 50 per cent monthly average recorded through 2024.

May 2025 sees near-record export volume from India

In May 2025 alone, Foxconn’s India factories shipped nearly $1 billion worth of iPhones to the United States — the second-highest monthly tally on record after the $1.3 billion peak in March. For the first five months of 2025, Foxconn has already dispatched $4.4 billion in iPhones to the US, surpassing its full-year 2024 total of $3.7 billion.

Trump criticises Apple’s expansion strategy in India

“We are not interested in you building in India, India can take care of themselves, they are doing very well, we want you to build here,” Trump recalled telling CEO Tim Cook in May. India currently faces a baseline 10 per cent US tariff — similar to most partners — but is negotiating to stave off a 26 per cent “reciprocal” duty announced and then paused by Trump in April.