Mood turns sombre at Bombay House after Air India Dreamliner crash

Grief hung heavy over Bombay House, Tata Group’s iconic headquarters, after a London-bound Air India Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday — one of the deadliest air disasters in recent Indian aviation history. The mood inside the building, usually abuzz with activity, was subdued as news trickled in of the tragedy involving the airline the group had reacquired just over two years ago.

Tata Group, which took back the reins of Air India in January 2022, moved quickly to activate its crisis response and emergency protocols, a group source said. “Everyone is shaken — the mood is grim,” said an executive.

The crash has dealt a blow to the conglomerate’s efforts to turn around Air India, especially following its merger with Vistara in 2024. ALSO READ: Air India crash: I would like to express deep sorrow, says CEO Wilson Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran rushed to Ahmedabad on Wednesday and met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel to assess the situation. “An emergency centre has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement. Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, holds a majority stake in Air India alongside Singapore Airlines.

Tata Trusts Chairman and Tata Sons director Noel Naval Tata, who works out of Bombay House, also monitored developments, as several planned events were called off in the aftermath. The group was scheduled to unveil a new concept car from Jaguar Land Rover on Saturday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event will go ahead as planned, but without fanfare. A UK knighthood ceremony for Chandrasekaran, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. For Tata Group, the tragedy is a double blow. Tata AIG General Insurance Company, part of the consortium that insured the aircraft, is expected to bear a portion of the financial liability. However, most of the risk is reinsured, limiting direct exposure. A source said the airline’s insurance premiums are likely to rise next year when the policy comes up for renewal.