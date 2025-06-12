Boeing CEO speaks to Air India chief after Ahmedabad flight 171 crash

Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg on Thursday said he has spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, following the crash of an Air India aircraft shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Ortberg said in a statement.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, he said.

He also said that a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.