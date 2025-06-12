Home / Companies / News / Boeing CEO speaks to Air India chief after Ahmedabad flight 171 crash

Boeing CEO speaks to Air India chief after Ahmedabad flight 171 crash

He also said that a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, he said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg on Thursday said he has spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, following the crash of an Air India aircraft shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Ortberg said in a statement.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, he said.

He also said that a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Boeing will defer to India's AAIB to provide information about Air India flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol, the US aircraft maker said in the statement.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of the country's worst air disasters.

There were 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. Of the 230 passengers on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national, Air India said earlier in the day in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krutrim looks to go beyond chatbots with 'first of its kind' Kruti

Premium

P&G Hygiene sees urban stress persisting and rural demand rebound

Shiprocket partners with Fynd to improve last-mile delivery for D2C brands

Dixon partners with Signify to form joint venture for lighting OEM business

Premium

Skoda aims automatics to form 70% of India sales, eyes 3% market share

Topics :BoeingAir Indiaahmedabad plane crash

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story