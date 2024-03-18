YES Bank partners with Indian Olympic Association for Paris Olympics 2024

YES Bank on Monday announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the Official Banking Partner for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As part of the collaboration, the bank launched the campaign 'Milkar Jitayengey' and introduced the 'YES Glory Debit Card,' specially designed for India’s Olympic athletes.

The bank also unveiled the 'YES Glory' savings account proposition, extending benefits to athletes and their immediate family members.

The YES Glory account offers a range of benefits tailored to the needs of champion athletes. These perks include a complimentary Welcome on-board Taj voucher, free orthopedic consultations, and zero cross-currency mark-up on international spends.

Additionally, athletes will receive complimentary medical insurance coverage and gain access to an exclusive YES Glory Gold Debit Card. This limited edition card is designed specifically for athletes, offering enhanced privileges and recognition. Moreover, athletes can enjoy complimentary access to international lounges.