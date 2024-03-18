Home / Companies / News / Women hiring from campus grew 5% in 2022-23, says HirePro report

Women hiring from campus grew 5% in 2022-23, says HirePro report

In FY23, 40 per cent of the fresh talent hired from college campuses were women, up from 35 per cent in the previous year, AI-powered recruitment automation firm HirePro said in the report

The report also revealed that out of the five zones, south India had the highest women participation in campus hiring exams in 2022-23, at 39 per cent.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
There has been a 5 percentage points increase in campus hiring of women in 2022-23, compared to the previous year as companies in India are keen on inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, a report said on Monday.

The report is based on evaluation of data during FY23, for a sample size of 5,50,000 BTech candidates across all five zones -- central, east, north, south, and west -- of the country.

As per the report, a majority of women participated in campus hiring exams last fiscal for sectors such as IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and research and development (R&D).

Further analysing the data, the report said IT services top the chart in women's participation in campus hiring.

The east, meanwhile, recorded the lowest participation at 24 per cent for campus hiring. The west zone saw 34 per cent participation, central zone saw 28 per cent, and north at 27 per cent, it said.

"The data derived from our campus hiring report serves as a tangible testament to India's progress toward achieving gender equality in the workforce," HirePro Chief Operating Officer S Pasupathi added.

Topics :campus hiringengineeringJob growth

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

