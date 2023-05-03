Home / Companies / Results / Yum! Brands reported 25% system sales growth in India in Jan March quarter

Its area countries include Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Yum! Brands, which houses brands like Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bells, reported a 25 per cent system sales growth in India and area countries in the January-March quarter. 
 
Its area countries include Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives. 
 
"Continuing momentum from last year, we focused on expanding our footprint across the country to over 800 restaurants. We strengthened our commitment towards increasing consumer accessibility with the launch of our first Smart Restaurant in West Bengal, and added our 17th Sustainable Restaurant in the country, in Punjab," said, Moksh Chopra, general manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) in its release. 

Topics :Q4 ResultsPizza HutTaco BellKFCYum

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

