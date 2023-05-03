Home / Companies / Results / Tata Chemicals Q4 profit surges 62%, driven by strong soda ash demand

Tata Chemicals Q4 profit surges 62%, driven by strong soda ash demand

India's Tata Chemicals Ltd posted a 62% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for products such as soda ash, bicarbonate and salt

Reuters BENGALURU
Tata Chemicals Q4 profit surges 62%, driven by strong soda ash demand

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Tata Chemicals Ltd posted a 62% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for products such as soda ash, bicarbonate and salt.

The chemical manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose to 7.09 billion rupees ($86.7 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 4.38 billion rupees a year ago.

India, the world's sixth-largest chemical producer, has seen rapid growth, reaping the benefits of many countries and companies looking for alternative sources due to top supplier China's COVID-related supply chain issues.

The basic chemistry products segment, which contributes to more than 85% of revenue jumped 31.7%, while input costs fell 12.1% to 6.30 billion rupees.

Basic chemistry products include soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, salt and marine chemicals, which are widely used in paints, detergents, insecticides, among others.

"We expect (the) sustainability trend will drive the demand for newer applications like solar glass and lithium which will fuel growth," R. Mukundan, the company's managing director and chief executive, said.

Tata Chemicals expects the global demand-supply situation to remain balanced over the medium term, Mukundan said.

The Mumbai-based company reported a 26.6% rise in its consolidated revenue to 44.07 billion rupees.

Rallis India Ltd, Tata Chemicals' agri-input manufacturing unit, posted a wider fourth-quarter loss of 691.3 million rupees due to one-off expenses related to its seeds business.

Tata Chemicals' shares closed up 2.2% at 993.1 rupees on Wednesday ahead of the results. They rose 4.8% in 2022.

($1 = 81.7900 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter

India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Godrej Properties sees 15% rise in FY24 bookings value after Q4 profit jump

MRF Q4 net profit up 86%, tyre maker announces dividend of Rs 169 apiece

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Topics :Tata ChemicalsQ4 Results

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story