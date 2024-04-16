Home / Companies / News / Zee-Sony deal: ZEE withdraws merger implementation application from NCLT

Zee-Sony deal: ZEE withdraws merger implementation application from NCLT

The Zee statement said the Board took the step based on legal advice after a detailed consultation with legal experts

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday decided to withdraw the merger implementation application filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench.

On January 24, Zee had filed the merger agreement seeking directions on implementation of the merger between Zee and Sony India units — Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In a statement, Zee said the decision to withdraw the implementation application will enable it to aggressively pursue all its claims against Sony in the ongoing arbitration in Singapore.


On January 22 this year, Sony Corporation of Japan had decided to scrap a planned merger with Zee Entertainment. The merger would have formed one of India’s largest entertainment groups with a quarter of market share among the general entertainment channels.

The Zee statement said the Board took the step based on legal advice after a detailed consultation with legal experts.

“This decision will also enable the company to pursue growth and evaluate strategic opportunities to generate higher value for all shareholders. The Board remains committed towards reviewing the strategic action-oriented steps taken by the management and providing timely guidance,” the statement said.

“The immediate priority for the company is to focus on performance and achieve its targeted goals for the future. We have reviewed the key steps taken by the management over the last few months that are result-oriented. We believe that the company is well poised to chart a stronger growth trajectory. Hence, after seeking an independent legal opinion, the Board has advised the management to withdraw the implementation application filed before the NCLT,” R Gopalan, chairman of Zee, said.

He added, “The Board remains focused towards maximising shareholder value, strengthening the company’s claims in arbitration and enabling the company to explore strategic opportunities.”

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Brigade Enterprises posts record sale bookings of Rs 6,013 cr last fiscal

Even before Elon Musk's visit, 8 Indian firms are already Tesla suppliers

Morgan Stanley's first quarter profit rises as investment banking rebounds

Reliance Industries tries to sell US crude oil as Russian flows gain

Tesla layoffs: Global job cuts to impact leading markets US, China

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SonyzeeMerger and AcquisitionZee Media

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story