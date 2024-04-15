Business Standard
Zee's plan to gun for growth on it own holds perils as well as promise

Analysts are waiting for a big move on the free-to-air market, either by going back on DD Freedish or by doing a big deal with YouTube, the largest video platform

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is determined to get to 18-20 per cent in Ebitda by FY26, from 14 per cent in FY23

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Has Zee Entertainment Enterprises decided to be a lone ranger?

On January 22 this year, Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) pulled out, at the last minute, of a merger that Sony and Zee had been working on for more than two years. Soon after began the legal 
name calling.

On February 13 came Zee’s third quarter earnings call, where managing director and CEO Punit Goenka talked of cost cutting, frugality and optimisation. Historically, Zee has delivered gross profit margins between 25 and 30 per cent. These started falling in 2023 and reached just over 10 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24 (FY24).
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

