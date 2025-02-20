ZEISS India teams up with IISc to advance AI research in eyecare

ZEISS, the German optics and optoelectronics firm, unveiled its strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, a premier research institute, to foster cutting-edge research. ZEISS has established a state-of-the-art research facility dedicated to developing high-fidelity AI solutions for the betterment of eyecare and to upskill students in AI technologies. The initiative, supported by the Spectrum Lab in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IISc, aims to harness the transformative potential of AI to enhance eyecare practices and improve patient outcomes.

“We are empowering Indian researchers with advanced resources and real-world applications. We aim to drive global breakthroughs in eyecare technology while strengthening India's position as a hub for scientific excellence,” said Ashish Modi, head of the Centre for Application Research India (CARIn), ZEISS India. “Long-term industry-academia partnerships are essential to accelerating innovation and making cutting-edge healthcare solutions more accessible."

This collaboration will propel improvements in eyecare solutions from India for the world, considering the rising prevalence of vision impairments worldwide. The facility will act as a centre for cutting-edge research. It will allow IISc researchers to investigate how AI could transform early diagnosis in eyecare by providing innovative solutions that streamline processes, increase accuracy, and improve patient outcomes.

"Partnerships like these demonstrate how private players can accelerate innovation by leveraging academic expertise, leading to breakthrough technologies with real-world impact,” said Dr Rajesh Sundaresan, dean of division (electrical, electronics, and computer sciences division), IISc. “Our country needs more such partnerships to remain at the forefront of technological progress, ensuring that innovation is developed and applied to improve lives globally."

In addition to the lab setup, ZEISS India is also sponsoring six MTech students for the next three years through its corporate social responsibility (CSR)-sponsored 'MTech Fellowship Programme' at IISc for students pursuing a master's degree in signal processing, artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering, and computational and data science.

ZEISS said the effort can demystify AI technologies and cultivate trust among patients and the broader community through public demonstrations, exhibitions, and patient testimonials. The firm said the cost-effectiveness and accessibility of AI-driven eyecare solutions further reinforce its appeal and relevance in diverse healthcare settings.