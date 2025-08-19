Zepto, HoABL partner to offer Vrindavan land plots via quick commerce app

Quick commerce platform Zepto on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to offer land investment opportunities to consumers. The land offerings, involving premium plots in Vrindavan, are currently discoverable through the Zepto app.

While HoABL already offers a digital experience through its own app, the partnership with Zepto is aimed at further enhancing accessibility. Once a user shares an enquiry on the Zepto app, they are connected to a HoABL expert within 10 minutes, who then guides them through the process on a video call. Users can simply type “Land” in the search bar to explore HoABL’s Vrindavan project offerings, the company said.

“The collaboration reflects both brands’ shared vision: Zepto’s commitment to speed and convenience, and HoABL’s mission to make land ownership accessible, transparent, secure, and convenient,” Zepto said in a statement. “The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto are partnering to make access to land simple and digital. HoABL’s app lets customers explore, select, and buy plots online; bringing it onto Zepto’s tech-strong platform takes that journey to where millions already shop. Timed with Janmashtami, premium plots in Vrindavan are now discoverable on Zepto for a limited time — another step toward democratising land,” said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto.