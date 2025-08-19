Fusion Finance eyes Rs 200 cr recovery from stressed assets in 12 months

Micro-lender Fusion Finance Ltd (FFL) is aiming to recover Rs 200 crore in the next 12 months from its Rs 3,400 crore stressed assets book, which includes written-off loans and non-performing assets (NPAs).

“There is a book of about Rs 400 crore in the 90-plus dues bucket and another book of Rs 3,000 crore beyond 240 days dues, which is written off. Out of this Rs 3,400 crore, we have identified around Rs 700 crore where we are confident about recoveries,” Sanjay Garyali, chief executive of FFL, told Business Standard.

He said that even if the company manages to recover 30 per cent of this Rs 700 crore through collections, the potential recovery would be about Rs 200 crore over the next year. The lender has redeployed staff from various functions to focus on collections, with a team of 550 people working on recovery. Some recovery work has also been outsourced, he added.

Fusion’s gross NPAs (GNPAs) had risen from 5.46 per cent in June 2024 to 7.92 per cent in March 2025, before easing to 5.43 per cent in June 2025. According to rating agency ICRA, the significant deterioration in the asset quality of NBFC-MFIs in India pushed overall stress — including special mention accounts, NPAs and write-offs — to 15 per cent in March 2025 from 5.9 per cent in March 2024. Calibrated growth in new customer business After expanding primarily through existing customers, the listed NBFC-MFI will gradually increase the share of new customers to 35 per cent by March 2026 from the current 24–25 per cent, Garyali said.