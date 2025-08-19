Home / Companies / News / Fusion Finance eyes Rs 200 cr recovery from stressed assets in 12 months

Fusion Finance eyes Rs 200 cr recovery from stressed assets in 12 months

Fusion Finance plans Rs 200 crore recovery from stressed assets, redeploys staff for collections as NPAs ease and new customer share to rise by FY26

Fusion Finance
Fusion’s gross NPAs (GNPAs) had risen from 5.46 per cent in June 2024 to 7.92 per cent in March 2025, before easing to 5.43 per cent in June 2025 (Photo: Chittorgarh)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Micro-lender Fusion Finance Ltd (FFL) is aiming to recover Rs 200 crore in the next 12 months from its Rs 3,400 crore stressed assets book, which includes written-off loans and non-performing assets (NPAs).
 
“There is a book of about Rs 400 crore in the 90-plus dues bucket and another book of Rs 3,000 crore beyond 240 days dues, which is written off. Out of this Rs 3,400 crore, we have identified around Rs 700 crore where we are confident about recoveries,” Sanjay Garyali, chief executive of FFL, told Business Standard.
 
He said that even if the company manages to recover 30 per cent of this Rs 700 crore through collections, the potential recovery would be about Rs 200 crore over the next year. The lender has redeployed staff from various functions to focus on collections, with a team of 550 people working on recovery. Some recovery work has also been outsourced, he added.
 
Fusion’s gross NPAs (GNPAs) had risen from 5.46 per cent in June 2024 to 7.92 per cent in March 2025, before easing to 5.43 per cent in June 2025. According to rating agency ICRA, the significant deterioration in the asset quality of NBFC-MFIs in India pushed overall stress — including special mention accounts, NPAs and write-offs — to 15 per cent in March 2025 from 5.9 per cent in March 2024.

Calibrated growth in new customer business

After expanding primarily through existing customers, the listed NBFC-MFI will gradually increase the share of new customers to 35 per cent by March 2026 from the current 24–25 per cent, Garyali said.
 
As a precautionary measure, disbursements to new customers were reduced from 46 per cent in March 2024 to 33 per cent in March 2025, and further to 24 per cent in June 2025.
 
The company’s assets under management (AUM) shrank by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,687 crore in June 2025. Fusion reported a net loss of Rs 92.25 crore in Q1FY26 due to high provisions for bad loans.
   

Topics :NPAsGNPAsMicrofinancemicrofinance industry

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

