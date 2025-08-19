Home / Companies / News / SoftBank invests $2 bn in Intel as chip giant hopes to revive fortunes

SoftBank invests $2 bn in Intel as chip giant hopes to revive fortunes

The shares of the chip giant lost 60% of their value last year as it could not gain traction in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which is dominated by Nvidia

Intel
Intel’s share price has dropped more than 50 per cent since early last year. (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
SoftBank Group is investing $2 billion in Intel, buying about 87 million shares at $23 each. The move gives the Japanese firm a nearly 2 per cent stake, making it Intel’s sixth-largest shareholder, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
 

Why it matters

 
Intel has been struggling with steep losses and delays in major projects. The shares of the chip giant lost 60% of their value last year as it could not gain traction in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which is dominated by Nvidia. The investment is likely to help Intel build a flagship manufacturing hub in Ohio, according to a report in BCC.   
 

Market reaction

 
SoftBank’s deal was seen as a sign of confidence in Intel. Shares surged 4.5 per cent in after-hours trading, after dropping 3.7 per cent earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal report said.
 

The bigger picture

 
• Intel posted a $2.9 billion loss in Q2 and is seeking large customers for its new AI chips.
• The company has been the largest beneficiary of the 2022 Chips and Science Act, which allocated about $8 billion for new facilities in Ohio and other US states.
• Some officials now want to convert those subsidies into government equity in Intel, a move they said would better safeguard taxpayer money.
 

Intel's concerns

 
• Intel’s Ohio facility has been plagued by years of delays, frustrating lawmakers who accuse the company of misleading the government.
• Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is exploring how equity stakes might give taxpayers better returns than traditional subsidies.
• A 10 per cent government stake would make Washington one of Intel’s largest shareholders, given the company’s $100 billion market value.   
 

Intervention in private sector

 
The Trump administration has increasingly intervened in the private sector. Recent deals include:
• Securing a 15 per cent revenue share from Nvidia and AMD’s China sales in exchange for export licenses.
• Gaining a “golden share” in Nippon Steel’s takeover of US Steel.
 

The track record

 
• Intel’s share price has dropped more than 50 per cent since early last year.
• Analysts argue its products lag behind rivals in the AI era.
• SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, has invested heavily in tech giants like Amazon, Apple and Arm Holdings.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

