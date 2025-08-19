Inox Wind sells ₹175 crore stake in EPC arm at ₹7,400 crore valuation

Inox Wind Ltd, India's leading wind energy solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has sold a Rs 175 crore stake in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd, to investors at a valuation of Rs 7,400 crore.

The post-merger valuation of Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd (IRSL), recently received no objection' from the stock exchanges, a company statement said.

Inox Wind caters to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors.

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) is a part of the $12 billion INOXGFL Group, which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy, it said.