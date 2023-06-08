Home / Companies / News / Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath fourth Indian to join buffett's 'giving pledge'

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath fourth Indian to join buffett's 'giving pledge'

In his thirties, the Zerodha co-founder has pledged to give away half his wealth

Anoushka Sawhney
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become the youngest Indian to join ‘The Giving Pledge’. This comes after Kamath and his brother Nithin, also the co-founder of Zerodha, contributed Rs 100 crore of their personal wealth, towards disaster relief, in 2022, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.
North America has the highest number of pledgers (182) among the regions. Europe has 27 pledgers, followed by the West Asia (9), and East Asia (8). 

Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini and Nandan Nilekani are the other pledgers from India.


First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

