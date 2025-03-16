Zetwerk Manufacturing plans IPO in 15-24 months, aims to raise $500 million

Zetwerk Manufacturing, a $3.1 billion company in the contract manufacturing space, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 15–24 months, a top company executive said on Saturday. The company aims to raise at least $500 million, targeting a valuation of around $5 billion.

The Bengaluru-based company is working towards going public within the next 15 to 24 months, with preparatory work already underway, said Amrit Acharya, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zetwerk. The company is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.

Zetwerk Electronics expands operations

Zetwerk Electronics, a part of the $2 billion Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses, inaugurated an electronics manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur on Saturday. The 15-acre campus will play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s position in the global Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. It aligns with India’s ambition of achieving a $500 billion ESDM market and Tamil Nadu’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy, the company said.

"This is part of our overall plan to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in the electronics segment. We are betting big on markets like the United States," said Josh Foulger, president of electronics at Zetwerk.

The new factory will focus on manufacturing control boards for washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and IT hardware. It will feature advanced production capabilities, including five Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) lines, Manual Insertion (MI) lines, potting, conformal coating, and rigorous testing processes. At full capacity, the facility will employ approximately 1,200 skilled professionals.

Also Read

Government support for electronics manufacturing

“India’s electronics manufacturing is on a growth trajectory and scaling new heights. Two major Electronics Manufacturing Clusters, with an approved cost of Rs 1,012 crore, will be developed at Pillai Pakkam and Manallur. Tamil Nadu is a key beneficiary, with the railway budget now exceeding Rs 6,000 crore—fueling growth and infrastructure. As Zetwerk launches its seventh factory, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Indian companies in becoming global leaders," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for electronics and information technology, railways, and information and broadcasting.

“As India’s top electronics producer with a 36 per cent share in national exports, Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront of India’s manufacturing revolution. Investments from new-age companies like Zetwerk further strengthen our ecosystem and will enable our ambitious target of scaling up yearly electronics exports to $100 billion," said TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s minister for industries.

Zetwerk’s vision for manufacturing excellence

“Zetwerk was born from the vision of making India a global manufacturing powerhouse. In just a few years, we have built a full-stack EMS company that is helping reshape supply chains. This new facility is a step toward realising India’s potential in high-value electronics manufacturing," Acharya said.

"Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and skill development will drive our mission to strengthen India's global competitiveness. We recognise that the journey toward a $500 billion ESDM industry and a $1 trillion Tamil Nadu economy is a collective effort, and Zetwerk is proud to be a vital piece of this larger puzzle," he added.

Zetwerk’s Chennai facility is designed to be a world-class export hub, leveraging Indo-US trade opportunities and contributing to India’s role in global supply chains.