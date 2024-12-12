Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zomato gets Rs 803.4 cr tax demand from authorities, plans to file appeal

The demand order has been received in respect of non-payment of GST on delivery charges with interest and penalty thereon, Zomato said in a regulatory filing

Zomato
The company said it will file an appeal before the appropriate authority as it believes it has a strong case. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Thursday said the GST department in Thane has imposed a tax demand of Rs 803.4 crore, including interest and penalty.

The demand order has been received in respect of non-payment of GST on delivery charges with interest and penalty thereon, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will file an appeal before the appropriate authority as it believes it has a strong case.

"... Company has received an order on 12 December 2024 ... for the period 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022 passed by Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, confirming demand of GST of Rs 401,70,14,706 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 401,70,14,706," Zomato stated.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," it added.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

