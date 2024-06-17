Home / Companies / News / Zomato, Paytm confirm acquisition talks for movie, events business

Zomato, Paytm confirm acquisition talks for movie, events business

Although neither Zomato nor Paytm disclosed the valuation of the transaction, the potential deal is estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,000 crore

cinema ticket, movie ticket
Paytm further noted that the company’s focus will be on payment and financial services, along with digital goods commerce, which are designed to help its merchants scale their businesses.
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery giant Zomato and financial technology (fintech) major Paytm have officially confirmed that they are in talks for a potential acquisition of Paytm’s movie and event ticketing business. Both companies disclosed this in regulatory filings on Monday.

“We acknowledge that we are in discussions with Paytm for the aforementioned transaction; however, no binding decision has been taken at this stage that would warrant board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law,” Zomato stated.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The discussion, Zomato added, is being undertaken with the intent to further strengthen the company’s going-out business and aligns with its “stated position of focusing only on the four key businesses currently”.

Although neither Zomato nor Paytm disclosed the valuation of the transaction, the potential deal is estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. This would be Zomato’s second-largest purchase since acquiring Blinkit in 2022 for $569 million in an all-stock deal, Business Standard reported earlier.

Paytm also confirmed that discussions are ongoing. “The company routinely explores various strategic opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The potential transfer of Paytm’s entertainment business, a component of our marketing services, is one opportunity under consideration,” the fintech major said in a corporate filing.


Paytm further noted that the company’s focus will be on payment and financial services, along with digital goods commerce, which are designed to help its merchants scale their businesses.

“However, any discussions currently underway are preliminary and do not involve any binding agreements that require approval or disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, or other applicable laws. As such, any information pertaining to these discussions should be considered speculative at this time,” the statement read.

This development comes at a time when the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm is trying to regain lost ground by doubling down on its focus on payments and adopting a distribution-first approach for financial services. Consequently, the company is concentrating on larger businesses that can grow and become profitable at scale.

The deal is in line with Zomato’s strategy to ramp up investments in its going-out business. The company announced last week that it will invest Rs 100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, which includes its live events and ticketing business.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Parent company Zomato set to infuse fresh capital of Rs 300 cr in Blinkit

Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

'All riders wear red': Zomato drops green colour from pure veg fleet

Ordering food from Zomato to get costlier as the company hikes platform fee

Jewels by Preeti aims to open 15 retail stores across India by year-end

Indian websites saw 261% increase in cyberattacks from Jan-Mar 2024: Study

In a first, Disney+ Hotstar launches 'pause ads' feature for CTV feed

IFC commits $105 million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power project

Air India faces scrutiny as passenger finds metal blade in his meal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ZomatoPaytmmovie ticketIndian companies

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story