Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Operated by a third-party operator, such facilities manage end-to-end operations of car listings on behalf of the hosts who want to earn by sharing their cars but find it challenging to do it

Cars
Cars managed through the fulfillment center are tagged as 'Assured by Zoomcar' on the Zoomcar app
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Self-drive car-sharing platform Zoomcar on Friday said it has launched its first fulfilment centre in Chennai and plans to add more than 100 such centres this year.

As part of the expansion, the company said, it is also looking to add 1,000 new cars on the platform by December this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Operated by a third-party operator, such facilities manage end-to-end operations of car listings on behalf of the hosts who want to earn by sharing their cars but find it challenging to do it themselves, Zoomcar said.

The company said leveraging its over decade-old experience in the car sharing business, it helps these fulfilment centres by providing services to guests. Hosts pay a nominal fee to get an array of services from these centres like managing their car, regular cleanliness, safe and secure parking space at top locations in hot spots, delivery and pick up of cars to customers and service centres, among others.

Cars managed through the fulfillment center are tagged as "Assured by Zoomcar" on the Zoomcar app, offering guests reliable booking options with 24/7 pick-up and drop-off, it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zoomcar collabs A-I Express to allow booking cars from airport in 19 cities

Zoomcar partners with EaseMyTrip to offer integrated travel solutions

Zoomcar Q3 results: Revenue slips 19% to $2.4 mn, bottomline improves

Premium

The end of complacency

Premium

Capital Goods Policy 3.0: Govt's expansion plan to encompass key sectors

Topics :Zoomcarused carsAuto industry

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story