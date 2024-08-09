Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Insolvency-quashing order: US lenders to Byju's file appeal in SC

Insolvency-quashing order: US lenders to Byju's file appeal in SC

Before the tribunal, Glas said founder Byju Raveendran and his brother used the money owed to lenders to clear the cricket board's dues

Byju's
Reuters Delhi/Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Some overseas lenders to edtech startup Byju's have appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) opposing a verdict that had quashed insolvency proceedings against the embattled firm.

US-based Glas Trust, representing some lenders of a Byju’s group company, on August 7 filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)’s verdict that allowed Byju’s and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the cricket control board of the country, to settle a $19 million payment case.
 
Glas, earlier this month, opposed the settlement at the Indian appeals tribunal, but was rejected. 
 
Before the tribunal, Glas said founder Byju Raveendran and his brother used the money owed to lenders to clear the cricket board’s dues.
 
Raveendran’s brother, who cleared the dues, said the payments were done from “personal funds” and liquidation of personal assets.
 
The SC will take up Glas’ plea on August 11. Byju's did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
 
The education technology company has suffered several setbacks in the past few years, including boardroom exits, an auditor resignation, and a public spat with foreign investors over alleged mismanagement. 


 

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi, writing by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retired players to enter IPL mega auction as uncapped players? Here's how

NCLAT approves Byju's settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea

Money paid to BCCI is 'clean money', Riju Raveendran tells NCLAT

NCLAT defers edtech major Byju's, BCCI settlement after lender alert

Legendary cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 after battling cancer

Topics :BCCIByju'sSupreme Court

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story