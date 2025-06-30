Zoomcar narrows net losses to $25.6 million in FY25 on lower expenses

Car-sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Monday reported narrowing of net losses to $25.62 million in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

Zoomcar had logged a net loss of $34.27 million in the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

"Cost of Revenue reduced by 49 per cent, from $10.33 million in FY24 to $5.30 million in FY25, supported by operational efficiencies and dynamic pricing. Marketing spend declined 75 per cent, alongside a 43 per cent reduction in G&A (general and administrative expenses) and a 32 per cent decrease in technology-related expenses," the statement said.

Zoomcar reported a record contribution profit of $4.25 million for FY25, compared to a loss of $0.98 million in FY24.

The company derives contribution profit after reducing incentive payouts, marketing and promotional expenses from gross profit and various elements included in the cost of revenue like rent, insurance, travel etc. Net revenue of the company declined by 7.9 per cent to $9.1 million during the reported fiscal year against $9.89 million in FY24. Zoomcar posted 10 per cent growth in the number of bookings to 426,788 in FY25, against 387,821 in FY24. "Total costs and expenses decreased from $41.57 million in FY24 to $19.51 million in FY25. These savings directly supported improved unit economics and reduced cash burn," the company said.

