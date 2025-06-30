Home / Companies / News / Fitch raises Boeing's outlook to stable as finances, production improve

Fitch raises Boeing's outlook to stable as finances, production improve

The revision in outlook comes as a relief for Boeing, which has resolved its labor dispute and is undergoing a broader transformation under current CEO Kelly Ortberg

Boeing
Major ratings agencies had last year warned of a possible downgrade after a strike by about 33,000 workers halted production of Boeing's best-selling jets. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook on US planemaker Boeing to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirmed its 'BBB-' rating, citing improved financial flexibility and production. 
The revision in outlook comes as a relief for Boeing, which has resolved its labor dispute and is undergoing a broader transformation under current CEO Kelly Ortberg. 
Major ratings agencies had last year warned of a possible downgrade after a strike by about 33,000 workers halted production of Boeing's best-selling jets. 
Fitch now expects Boeing to reduce its gross debt below $50 billion in 2026 by repaying notes worth $7.95 billion maturing in that year, following a production ramp-up after the strike and the sale of its Jeppesen unit. 
"Sustained operational improvements, particularly continued 737 MAX production progress, should drive FCF (free cash flow) generation and EBITDA leverage metrics consistent with 'BBB-' thresholds," Fitch said in its report. 
The ratings agency said it will monitor Boeing's ability to sustain operational momentum and offer clearer guidance on long-term capital allocation, which could support a rating upgrade in six to 12 months. 
It also expects Boeing's management to continue reviewing its defense portfolio and sell non-core assets.
In April, S&P had removed Boeing's rating from CreditWatch negative on improving aircraft production and lower cash burn.  A CreditWatch listing reflects the increased likelihood of a downgrade.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Mahindra top execs see major FY25 pay hikes on strong group showing

Akasa Air's net loss widens to ₹1,983 crore in FY25 as costs, delays rise

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health, pharmacy unit in 18-21 months

Premium

Near to medium term market conditions to improve: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Sony India targets ₹10,000 crore revenue in 3 years, led by audio

Topics :Fitch RatingFitchBoeing

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story