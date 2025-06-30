Fitch raises Boeing's outlook to stable as finances, production improve

Global ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook on US planemaker Boeing to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirmed its 'BBB-' rating, citing improved financial flexibility and production.

The revision in outlook comes as a relief for Boeing, which has resolved its labor dispute and is undergoing a broader transformation under current CEO Kelly Ortberg.

Major ratings agencies had last year warned of a possible downgrade after a strike by about 33,000 workers halted production of Boeing's best-selling jets.

Fitch now expects Boeing to reduce its gross debt below $50 billion in 2026 by repaying notes worth $7.95 billion maturing in that year, following a production ramp-up after the strike and the sale of its Jeppesen unit.