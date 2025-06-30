Home / Companies / News / Zupee hits 150 million users, gameplay count doubles in eight months

Zupee hits 150 million users, gameplay count doubles in eight months

Gaming platform Zupee has reached 150 million lifetime users and 12.5 billion gameplays, doubling usage since November 2024 through its skill-based formats

Zupee
At present, the Delhi-based company has logged 12.5 billion gameplays on the platform.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Online gaming platform Zupee has clocked 150 million lifetime users on its platform while nearly doubling the total number of gameplays in just over eight months.
 
The gaming firm, which operates online games such as Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, and Trump Cards, crossed the 100 million mark in terms of users in November last year. During the same time, it had recorded 6.6 billion gameplays.
 

 
The brand introduced skill-based Ludo formats in India, including Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, and Ludo Supreme League. The firm said these formats offer shorter and faster gameplays—under 10 minutes—for Indian users. 
 
“We at Zupee are creating more than just formats of Ludo; we are building a transparent, skill-based gaming culture where entertainment blends with fairness and innovation. As we continue to scale, we are committed to delivering a seamless gaming experience for our users with strong focus on technological innovation and responsible gameplay,” said Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson, Zupee.
 
The company claims to integrate features such as RNG (random number generator) certification, a no-bot policy, and blockchain-backed fair play.
 
Zupee was founded by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018.
 
It is backed by marquee investors including WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Orios Venture Partners.
 
The firm has raised $122 million in total equity funding, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Topics :online gaminggaming industry

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

