Near to medium term market conditions to improve: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) expects to see an improvement in market conditions in the near and medium term, aided by several factors such as the agricultural sector, reduced inflation, and changes in taxation, Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL, told shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM).

Paranjpe said while answering shareholders’ questions at the AGM, “(In) FY26, we do believe that in the near term and the medium term, we should see an improvement in market conditions because of several reasons: Macro conditions are getting better. The agricultural sector and produce have been better and also there’s the expectation that this year’s monsoon is likely to be better.”

He added, “Inflation has been coming down, and that helps, and those are the things as a result of which the rural economy should continue to do well. But the reduced inflation, along with the taxation changes that have taken place, puts more money in people’s pockets. Also, some changes in the monetary policy — all will benefit the economy and the sentiment in this market, as a result of which we should see an improvement — a gradual improvement, but an improvement nonetheless — in the overall environment.” ALSO READ: HUL chairman urges India Inc to drive inclusive, eco-friendy growth In his speech to shareholders, Paranjpe said that despite global uncertainty and slowing growth, India remains one of the fastest-growing economies, projected to grow at approximately 6.3 per cent during FY26.

“What India may have lacked in physical infrastructure, having missed out on the first, second and third industrial revolutions, the nation is making up for during the fourth Industrial Revolution with the kind of digital public infrastructure (DPI) it has created. Countries worldwide are seeking to replicate India’s open network models, such as Aadhaar and UPI. Indeed, digitisation and the nation’s DPI could be its greatest future advantage,” he said. He also spoke about India advancing in digital commerce through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). “ONDC operates on the same principles as other DPI frameworks, aiming to bring sellers and buyers onto a single platform, creating opportunities for all. From local ‘kirana walas’ to the largest retailers, everyone can leverage the network, allowing consumers to choose freely, levelling the playing field like never before.”

He also said that while it is easier said than done, “Getting the country’s over 12 million sellers and resellers to leverage e-commerce and improve India’s e-retail penetration from the current 4.3 per cent is a tall order.” He added, “Projections indicate ONDC’s e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to grow to a massive 30 per cent of the total e-commerce GMV by 2030, potentially reaching $1 trillion.” While talking about artificial intelligence (AI), he said that it is accelerating India’s next growth phase and also cited the Finance Minister’s recent comment that industries adopting AI are most likely to propel India into becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Speaking about the consumer today, Paranjpe said they are more aspirational, with sentiments, tastes, and preferences evolving rapidly with every click or scroll on social media. He said that HUL has become more obsessive about sensing what consumers want and need, and delivering at the right place and time. On supply chain, Paranjpe said that HUL is digitising its supply chain to ensure a steady supply of its products for its consumers. He also spoke about the evolving non-linear shopper journey across traditional, modern, and online trade, and added, “To ensure a seamless experience both offline and online, we are leveraging advanced technology stacks and creating a singular data lake for better decision-making and execution in the marketplace.”