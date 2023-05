TCS BaNCS for Property and Casualty is a complete insurance solution suite designed to manage a wide range of complex contracts and calculations with enhanced regulatory compliance and auditability. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday, announced that Zurich Insurance Company Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) has deployed TCS BaNCS Insurance for property and casualty, for transforming its business operations.



The solution covers all stages of the P&C value chain, including product management, underwriting and new business, policy servicing, claims operations management, reinsurance, and insurance accounting. Embracing a Digital First and Cloud First paradigm, it also includes add-on capabilities such as mobility, portal, and data analytics, the company said in a BSE filing. Its parameter-driven component-based architecture allows flexible configuration and customisation, enabling Zurich DIFC to launch new products faster.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Zurich DIFC was looking for a solution to automate business processes and accelerate claim settlement and accounting closure, while ensuring data consistency. Towards achieving this vision, it selected TCS BaNCS for its comprehensive functional capabilities to drive growth and transformation.” “Since the launch of TCS BaNCS at Zurich DIFC, we are already experiencing measurable financial and operational benefits from the platform’s ease of product configuration and maintenance, as well as its functional comprehensiveness with respect to business requirements, including audit and regulatory compliance,” said Khaled AlRayes, Head of Operations and Technical Underwriting at Zurich DIFC.